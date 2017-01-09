Global Payments Inc. Reveals 37% Advance In Q2 Bottom Line
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc.
(GPN) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $136.62 million, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $99.51 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 57.7% to $817.19 million. This was up from $518.30 million last year.
Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $136.62 Mln. vs. $99.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $817.19 Mln vs. $518.30 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 57.7%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3.35 - $3.45 Bln
