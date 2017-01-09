Erweiterte Funktionen



Global Payments Inc. Reveals 37% Advance In Q2 Bottom Line




09.01.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc.

(GPN) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $136.62 million, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $99.51 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 57.7% to $817.19 million. This was up from $518.30 million last year.


Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $136.62 Mln. vs. $99.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $817.19 Mln vs. $518.30 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 57.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3.35 - $3.45 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,378 € 70,103 € 0,275 € +0,39% 09.01./14:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US37940X1028 603111 72,16 € 45,59 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 74,20 € +7,74%  14:34
Stuttgart 70,378 € +0,39%  11:48
NYSE 74,45 $ 0,00%  06.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...