Global Leader in Service Excellence for the Assessment Industry Introduces Digital Credentials

Prometric's test sponsors can now make digital credentialsavailable to test takers through CredlyBaltimore (ots/PRNewswire) - Prometric today announced apartnership with Credly that empowers its test sponsors to awarddigital credentials to qualified individuals. Through thearrangement, individuals who earn certifications from one ofPrometric's test sponsors have the opportunity to receive a digitalcredential hosted on Credly's Acclaim platform."Prometric is excited to extend the range of value-added productswe provide to our clients through our relationship with Credly," saidCharlie Kernan, president and CEO of Prometric. "Prometric has a longtrack record of working with industry-leading credentialingorganizations in the development and delivery of high-qualityassessment services that enable individuals to demonstrate and getrecognition for their talents and capabilities. Through Credly, weare offering our clients the best solution to easily provide asecure, validated digital credential to their test takers."The digital credential enables individuals to share theiremployment-ready accomplishments online through professional andsocial networks. Credential holders can use this verified record oftheir specific skills and knowledge to differentiate themselves fromother professionals in their fields. Employers can, in turn, easilyidentify holders of in-demand credentials who have verified skillsand expertise."Some of the world's most recognizable brands trust Prometric toexecute on their high-stakes testing needs," said JonathanFinkelstein, CEO of Credly. "As they do, those brands need to empowertheir employees, members, and students with portable, verifiedevidence of the knowledge or skills they've demonstrated. By doingso, Credly digital credentials help convert the tremendous latentvalue of a completed high-stakes assessment into tangible opportunityfor the credential earner."About PrometricPrometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance theircredentialing programs through test development and deliverysolutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence.Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising,developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated,technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testingnetwork in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences ofonline testing services. For more information, visitwww.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal andwww.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.About CredlyCredly is helping the world speak a common language about people'sknowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, trainingorganizations, associations, certification programs and workforcedevelopment initiatives use Credly to help individuals translatetheir learning experiences into professional opportunities usingtrusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizationsto attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-classtools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps andhighlight opportunities through an unmatched global network ofcredential issuers. Unleash the workforce. Credly.comPressekontakt:Tom WarrenPrometric443.455.8652tom.warren@prometric.comOriginal-Content von: Prometric, übermittelt durch news aktuell