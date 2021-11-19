Global Energy Ventures - Unique green hydrogen investment vehicle

Global Energy Ventures’ (GEV’s) planned development of a 2.8GW green hydrogen export project in the Tiwi Islands gives credibility and gravity to its ambitious plans to become a vertically integrated producer and supplier of compressed green hydrogen. Internal and external feasibility studies could be realistically expected by early 2023, which could support our existing modelling assumptions that show attractive internal rates of return for a 430t pilot vessel fleet, and for the far more efficient 2,000t vessel design. The Tiwi Hydrogen Project is expected to come onstream in 2026, coinciding with the availability of the first compressed hydrogen ships.