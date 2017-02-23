Glencore Turns To Profit In FY16
23.02.17 08:52
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported net income attributable to equity holders of $1.38 billion or $0.10 per share for the year ended 31 December 2016, compared to loss of $4.96 billion or $0.37 per share in the prior year.
Loss before income taxes was $549 million, narrower than loss of $8.38 billion in the prior year.
Income attributable to equity holders, pre-significant items, surged 48 percent to $1.99 billion from $1.34 billion last year. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, rose to $0.14 from $0.10 a year ago.
The Group reported 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $10.27 billion, up 18 percent from last year.
Revenue for the year increased to $152.95 billion from restated $147.35 billion in the prior year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,89 €
|3,87 €
|0,02 €
|+0,52%
|23.02./10:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B4T3BW64
|A1JAGV
|3,92 €
|1,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,891 €
|+0,88%
|10:12
|Stuttgart
|3,896 €
|+1,38%
|10:14
|Berlin
|3,90 €
|+1,30%
|10:13
|Frankfurt
|3,89 €
|+1,25%
|10:14
|Xetra
|3,89 €
|+0,52%
|10:15
|Düsseldorf
|3,836 €
|+0,37%
|08:41
|München
|3,899 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,068 $
|-0,49%
|22.02.17
|Hamburg
|3,835 €
|-1,34%
|08:13
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|976
|Glencore International (WKN: A.
|10:01
|23
|Glencore investiert massiv in K.
|31.08.15