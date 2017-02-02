Erweiterte Funktionen

Glencore Says Full Year Production In Line With View; Copper Production Down




02.02.17 08:49
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said that full year production was in line with guidance, reflecting production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.

Own-sourced copper production of 1.43 million tonnes was 5% lower than 2015, reflecting the suspended production at our African Copper assets, partly offset by higher grades and throughput within the South American portfolio.


Own-sourced zinc production was 1.09 million tonnes, down 24% on 2015, due to the October 2015 announced production curtailments, mainly in Australia and Peru.


Own-sourced nickel production of 115,100 tonnes was 20% higher than 2015, when major prior year scheduled maintenance impacted throughput at the Sudbury smelter.


Coal production of 124.9 million tonnes was 5% down on 2015, mainly reflecting the divestment of Optimum Coal.


Glencore's entitlement oil interest of 7.5 million barrels was 29% lower than 2015, due to depletion of existing fields.


The company reaffirmed 2017 production guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



