Glencore Says Full Year Production In Line With View; Copper Production Down
02.02.17 08:49
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said that full year production was in line with guidance, reflecting production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.
Own-sourced copper production of 1.43 million tonnes was 5% lower than 2015, reflecting the suspended production at our African Copper assets, partly offset by higher grades and throughput within the South American portfolio.
Own-sourced zinc production was 1.09 million tonnes, down 24% on 2015, due to the October 2015 announced production curtailments, mainly in Australia and Peru.
Own-sourced nickel production of 115,100 tonnes was 20% higher than 2015, when major prior year scheduled maintenance impacted throughput at the Sudbury smelter.
Coal production of 124.9 million tonnes was 5% down on 2015, mainly reflecting the divestment of Optimum Coal.
Glencore's entitlement oil interest of 7.5 million barrels was 29% lower than 2015, due to depletion of existing fields.
The company reaffirmed 2017 production guidance.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,86 €
|3,838 €
|0,022 €
|+0,57%
|02.02./10:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B4T3BW64
|A1JAGV
|3,90 €
|1,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,865 €
|0,00%
|10:16
|Stuttgart
|3,854 €
|+0,86%
|10:08
|Xetra
|3,86 €
|+0,57%
|10:14
|Düsseldorf
|3,858 €
|+0,49%
|10:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,15 $
|+0,48%
|01.02.17
|Frankfurt
|3,854 €
|+0,44%
|09:49
|München
|3,832 €
|-0,10%
|08:14
|Hamburg
|3,813 €
|-0,26%
|08:11
|Berlin
|3,814 €
|-0,81%
|08:14
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|973
|Glencore International (WKN: A.
|29.12.16
|23
|Glencore investiert massiv in K.
|31.08.15