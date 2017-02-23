GlaxoSmithKline Reports Positive Resultsfrom Relvar Ellipta Lung Function Study
23.02.17 11:35
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Thursday announced positive results from a non-inferiority lung function study.
The results demonstrated that patients with well-controlled asthma were able to switch to the once-daily Relvar Ellipta 100/25, an inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting beta2 agonist combination, from the twice-daily Seretide Accuhaler 250/50, without compromising their lung function.
Patients randomised to FF/VI taken once-daily maintained a lung function comparable with those randomised to the twice-daily FP/SAL, meeting the study's primary endpoint, based on the lower bound of the 95 percent confidence interval falling above the non-inferiority margin of -100mL.
The company said the incidences of on-treatment serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest were consistent with the known safety profile of FF/VI, established in asthma patients from other studies.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,544 €
|19,765 €
|-0,221 €
|-1,12%
|23.02./11:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009252882
|940561
|20,55 €
|17,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,494 €
|-1,21%
|12:02
|Hannover
|19,435 €
|+0,26%
|08:13
|München
|19,43 €
|+0,26%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|19,45 €
|-0,13%
|08:41
|Berlin
|19,45 €
|-0,13%
|08:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,50 $
|-0,76%
|22.02.17
|Xetra
|19,544 €
|-1,12%
|11:11
|Frankfurt
|19,475 €
|-1,42%
|11:46
|Stuttgart
|19,475 €
|-1,56%
|08:05
|Hamburg
|19,435 €
|-1,79%
|08:13
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|85
|Glaxosmithkline
|25.01.17
|4
|LINE besser als WhatsApp
|14.07.16
|48
|DER GUTE MELDUNGEN THRE.
|02.03.16
|15
|groß kennen tut Sie keiner doc.
|16.03.13
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|24.05.07