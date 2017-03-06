GlaxoSmithKline Reports MUSCA Study Results On Nucala

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) announced data demonstrating that severe asthma patients, whose disease is driven by eosinophilic inflammation, treated with first-in-class biologic Nucala (mepolizumab) added-on to standard of care, achieved clinically and statistically significant improvements in their health-related quality of life and lung function, when compared to patients treated with placebo and standard of care.



These results are from the phase IIIb MUSCA study (NCT02281318, 200862), which successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints.

Results of the study, presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, showed in patients treated with mepolizumab as an add on to standard care.

