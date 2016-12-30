Giuliani Urges Trump To Get Own Intelligence On Russia

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Starbucks":

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Claiming the intelligence received by President Barack Obama has been either "incompetent or politicized," former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani urged president-elect Donald Trump to conduct his own intelligence on Russia.





Giuliani argued that comments from Obama downplaying the threats posed by Russia and ISIS prove that the intelligence received under the current administration is faulty.

"I would urge President Trump, when he becomes President Trump, to have his own intelligence people do their own report, let's find out who did it, and let's bang them back really hard," Giuliani said in an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Giuliani also accused Obama of "pettiness" with the sanctions announced in reaction to alleged Russian hacking related to the U.S. elections.

"Petty little actions like this don't mean very much. It's almost a mockery to say this is too little too late," Giuliani said. "It should have been done 10 months ago, 11 months ago, 12 months ago. If it is really true, the response should be much stronger."

The former mayor, a prominent Trump surrogate, also claimed the sanctions against Russia along with the decision to abstain from the vote on a United Nations resolution banning Israeli settlement construction reflect an effort to box Trump into a foreign policy corner.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM