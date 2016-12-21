Giuliani Says He Was Only Interested In Being Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he was offered a position in President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet but was only interested in serving as Secretary of State.





In an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, Giuliani shrugged off the idea that he was forgotten by Trump.

"He offered me some Cabinet positions, which I'm very, very thankful for," Giuliani said of Trump. "It just didn't work out in terms of my private life."

When co-anchor Brian Kilmeade suggested Secretary of State was the only challenge Giuliani wanted, the former mayor responded, "That's true."

Giuliani said he would have taken the other jobs offered to him at a different time in his life but claimed they would not have been a challenge.

Trump eventually nominated Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, with reports suggesting Giuliani was passed over due to concerns about his financial ties to several foreign governments.

However, Giuliani argued he could still be a very effective spokesman for Trump's policies outside of the administration.

"You know, I'm independent and I say what I think," Giuliani said. "And I think I can be very effective for his policies on the outside as somebody that people can look to and say, 'Well, he's not employed by Donald Trump, but he's telling us what he really thinks.'"

