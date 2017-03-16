Erweiterte Funktionen

Girl Says Starbucks Wrote 'Fat' On Her Frapp




16.03.17 16:33
dpa-AFX


SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks has launched an investigation after one of its workers was alleged to have written "fat" on a schoolgirl's coffee cup instead of writing her name.


The eleven-year-old girl named Teigahn Sangster visited the Starbucks branch in Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh, with her friend.


According to the schoolgirl, the Starbucks employee wrote "fat" or "fato" on the side of the small caramel frappucino cup that she ordered - in place of her name. This was the girl's first outing without her parents.


"I'd been excited to go as it was the first time we'd gone on our own and felt really grown up but after seeing what was written I just wanted to go home - it really spoiled it for me," Sangster told Metro.co.uk.


Sangster's mother Dionne Ford said she was disgusted by the incident. Ford said that after Sangster phoned her from the cafe to tell about the incident, she told her daughter to bring the cup home.


"The staff need extra training and if it was done as a personal attack that person should be reprimanded, it's completely disgusting," Ford said.


Starbucks said it is "urgently investigating" the matter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



