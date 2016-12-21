WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump frequently pledged to "drain the swamp" in Washington while on the presidential campaign trail, but former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has suggested the president-elect is now backing away from such language.





Gingrich, a close adviser to Trump, told NPR's Rachel Martin the billionaire-turned-politician is distancing himself from some of the common refrains of the campaign now that he is in a different role.

"I'm told he now just disclaims that," Gingrich said of the "drain the swamp" pledge. "He now says it was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore."

The former Speaker added, "He's in a different role now and maybe he feels that as president, as the next president of the United States, that he should be marginally more dignified than talking about alligators in swamps."

Gingrich said he personally likes the "alligator and swamp" language because it vividly illustrates a problem in Washington but noted that he would follow Trump's lead.

The comments from Gingrich come as Trump has been accused of going back on his pledge to fight corruption in Washington by picking several Wall Street executives and veteran lawmakers for his administration.

In the interview that aired on NPR's "Morning Edition" on Wednesday, Gingrich also suggested Trump should move quickly to address questions about conflicts of interest related to his vast business holdings.

"This is not a country that wanders around trusting people with power," Gingrich said. "This is a country that wants accountability."

However, the former Speaker argued it was absurd to expect Trump to put his holdings in a blind trust and recommended the president-elect appoint a panel of experts with "total access" to advise him.

A report from Politico said Trump aides have held discussions with officials at the Office of Government Ethics about establishing what is known as a "discretionary trust."

Politico said such an arrangement could allow Trump or his family to reap some of the legal benefits of a blind trust while also giving them insight into how the businesses are faring and allowing them to continue to make money from those investments.

