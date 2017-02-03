Gina Haspel Becomes First Female Career CIA Officer To Be Named Deputy Director

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo Thursday announced that President Trump has selected Gina Haspel to be the new Deputy Director of CIA.





She is the first female career CIA officer to be named Deputy Director.

"Gina is an exemplary intelligence officer and a devoted patriot who brings more than 30 years of Agency experience to the job. She is also a proven leader with an uncanny ability to get things done and to inspire those around her," said Director Pompeo.

Haspel is a career intelligence officer, having joined the CIA in 1985. She has extensive overseas experience and served as Chief of Station in several of her assignments.

In Washington, she has held numerous senior leadership positions at CIA, including as Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service, Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action, Chief of Staff for the Director of the National Clandestine Service, and in the Counterterrorist Center.

Haspel is the recipient of numerous awards including the George H. W. Bush Award for excellence in counterterrorism; the Donovan Award; the Intelligence Medal of Merit; and the Presidential Rank Award, the most prestigious award in the federal civil service.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM