Gilead Sciences Inc. Bottom Line Falls 27% In Q4
07.02.17 22:19
dpa-AFX
FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc.
(GILD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.
The company said its bottom line declined to $3.59 billion, or $2.70 per share. This was down from $4.89 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $7.32 billion. This was down from $8.51 billion last year.
Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $3.59 Bln. vs. $4.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $3.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q4): $7.32 Bln vs. $8.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.0%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|73,13 $
|72,39 $
|0,74 $
|+1,02%
|07.02./23:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3755581036
|885823
|103,10 $
|69,78 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|68,51 €
|+1,69%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|68,221 €
|+1,18%
|07.02.17
|Xetra
|68,28 €
|+1,17%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|68,21 €
|+1,04%
|07.02.17
|Nasdaq
|73,13 $
|+1,02%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|68,12 €
|+0,96%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|67,96 €
|+0,70%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|67,54 €
|+0,54%
|07.02.17
|München
|67,84 €
|+0,33%
|07.02.17
|Hannover
|67,45 €
|-0,04%
|07.02.17
