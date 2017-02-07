Erweiterte Funktionen

Gilead Sciences Inc. Bottom Line Falls 27% In Q4




07.02.17 22:19
dpa-AFX


FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc.

(GILD) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.


The company said its bottom line declined to $3.59 billion, or $2.70 per share. This was down from $4.89 billion, or $3.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to $7.32 billion. This was down from $8.51 billion last year.


Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $3.59 Bln. vs. $4.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.70 vs. $3.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q4): $7.32 Bln vs. $8.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
73,13 $ 72,39 $ 0,74 $ +1,02% 07.02./23:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3755581036 885823 103,10 $ 69,78 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		68,51 € +1,69%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 68,221 € +1,18%  07.02.17
Xetra 68,28 € +1,17%  07.02.17
Hamburg 68,21 € +1,04%  07.02.17
Nasdaq 73,13 $ +1,02%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 68,12 € +0,96%  07.02.17
Berlin 67,96 € +0,70%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 67,54 € +0,54%  07.02.17
München 67,84 € +0,33%  07.02.17
Hannover 67,45 € -0,04%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
