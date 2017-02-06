Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nucor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Gibraltar To Sell US Bar Grating Assets To Nucor Unit




06.02.17 15:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) announced the sale of substantially all of its US bar grating assets by its AMICO US subsidiary to Fisher & Ludlow, a subsidiary of Nucor Corp.

Gibraltar had previously announced the exit of its US bar grating product line as part of its portfolio management and 80/20 strategic initiatives. The company said the terms of the deal were favorable to both parties.


Gibraltar said the company continues to manufacture and distribute expanded metal, plank grating, lath, trim, and perimeter security solutions to its customers in North America.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,81 $ 57,35 $ 0,46 $ +0,80% 06.02./15:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6703461052 851918 68,00 $ 37,71 $
Werte im Artikel
57,81 plus
+0,80%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
83,34 minus
-0,24%
11.549 minus
-0,88%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,50 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 53,943 € +1,29%  15:40
NYSE 57,81 $ +0,80%  15:51
Stuttgart 53,513 € +0,57%  15:33
München 53,20 € 0,00%  08:01
Düsseldorf 53,02 € -0,36%  09:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...