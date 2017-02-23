Erweiterte Funktionen

Gerry Weber FY16 Profit Plunges; Warns On FY17




23.02.17 08:13
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer Gerry Weber International AG (GRYIF.

PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net income plunged to 0.5 million euros from last year's 52.2 million euros. Earnings per share declined to 0.01 euro from 1.14 euros a year ago.


Consolidated EBITDA amounted to 77.3 million euros, down from 115.8 million euros in the previous year. The EBITDA margin declined to 8.6 percent from 12.6 percent.


Group revenues declined 2.2 percent to 900.8 million euros from 920.8 million euros a year ago.


The company said the market environment for the clothing retail sector remains challenging. Like-for-like sales of the German fashion retail sector were down by 3 percent to 4 percent on the previous year in GERRY WEBER's financial year 2015/16.


Further, the company said its Managing Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share to the next Annual General Meeting.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said its Managing Board does not expect earnings to increase significantly as the market conditions remain challenging.


The company projects consolidated EBIT of between 10 million euros and 20 million euros for the current financial year. Consolidated EBITDA would be between 60 million euros and 70 million euros.


As a result of the store closures but also because of the continued difficult market environment, the Managing Board expects sales revenues in 2017 to decline by a moderate -2 percent to -4 percent compared to the previous year.


GERRY WEBER Group said it expects to enter a phase of sustainable profitable growth in the third year following the start of the realignment exercise, i.e. in the financial year 2017/18.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


