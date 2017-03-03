Gerresheimer Names Christian Fischer CEO, Effective Sept. 1

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gerresheimer":

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.



PK) announced Friday that Christian Fischer will join the Management Board as an ordinary member on August 1, before taking over as Chief Executive Officer on September 1.

He succeeds current CEO Uwe Röhrhoff, who announced in November 2015 that he would not be available to serve on the Management Board beyond his current appointment.

Röhrhoff will leave the Company on August 31. Following Fischer's induction in August 2017, Röhrhoff will continue to support his successor in an advisory capacity for a further three months.

Fischer, aged 53, is currently President, Performance Chemicals, at BASF SE, where he has worked since 1993.

