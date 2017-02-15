Gerresheimer FY Profit Rises; Proposes Higher Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gerresheimer":

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.



PK) reported that its net income for fiscal year 2016 increased by 49.3% to 168.2 million euros, notably due to the sale of the Life Science Research Division. Adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests rose to 4.22 euros from 3.41 euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed in financial year 2016 to 307.8 million euros and at constant exchange rates to 311.3 million euros-at the upper end of the guidance range of 305 million euros plus or minus 10 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin was for the first time above the 22% mark, at 22.4% compared with a prior-year figure of 20.5%.

"We are optimistic for the future and continue to invest in key growth markets, even though the beginning of financial year 2016/17 appears to be more difficult than the start of the prior year. Our dividend proposal, representing a 23.5% increase to EUR 1.05 per share, reflects the significant improvement in our financial performance indicators," said Uwe Röhrhoff, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

Gerresheimer increased revenues in financial year 2016 by 7.2% to 1.38 billion euros. On an organic basis, revenues went up by 2.9% to 1.383 billion euros,. Notable revenue growth was generated with inhalers, plastic pharma packaging, injection vials and cosmetic glass.

At the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2017, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will be jointly proposing that a dividend of 1.05 euros per share be paid out for financial year 2016. This represents an increase of 23.5% against the prior-year dividend. The dividend ratio amounts to 24.9% of adjusted net income after non-controlling interests.

In financial year 2017, Gerresheimer anticipates Group revenues of around 1.43 billion euros, plus or minus 25 million euros on a constant exchange rate basis, compared with 1.38 billion euros in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase from 308 million euros in 2016 to some 320 million euros, plus or minus 10 million euros, in financial year 2017. Based on the improvement in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share after non-controlling interests-the basis of Gerresheimer AG's dividend policy-is projected to rise to a figure in the range 4.20 euros per share to 4.55euros per share.

Capital expenditure in the financial year 2017 is expected to amount to around 8% of revenues at constant exchange rates.

The Company's expectations through to the end of 2018 are; Gerresheimer aims for average organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%. For the adjusted EBITDA margin, the Group's target is some 23% for financial year 2018. The Company is thus raising the previous guidance of above 22% for this ratio. In order to meet these targets, Gerresheimer will, in all probability, require annual capital expenditure of the order of about 8% of revenues at constant exchange rates. Gerresheimer expects that its operating cash flow margin will be around 13%, as before.

The Group's long-term target remains: Gerresheimer believes a net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5 to be right for Gerresheimer, with temporary variation above or below this tolerated because expedient M&A activity cannot be planned in detail.

