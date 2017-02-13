Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Wholesale Prices Rise Most Since 2011




13.02.17 08:34
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in January, figures from Destatis showed Monday.


Wholesale prices advanced 4 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in December. This was the fastest growth since October 2011, when prices gained 4.1 percent.


Prices of solid fuels and mineral oils surged 16.4 percent from a year ago.


On the other hand, monthly growth in wholesale prices slowed to 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



