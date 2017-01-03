Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Unemployment Rate Stable At 4.1%




03.01.17 08:30
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in November, provisional data from Destatis showed Tuesday.


The jobless rate came in at adjusted 4.1 percent in November, the same as in October. The number of unemployed totaled 1.76 million, down by around 12,000 from October.


On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in the prior month.


Employment increased by adjusted 34,000, or 0.1 percent in November from October.


According to provisional calculations, employed persons in Germany was roughly 43.8 million. From prior year, employment increased by 305,000 or 0.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:17 , dpa-AFX
Bonns OB fordert in Bonn-Berlin-Debatte klare [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present at Upcom [...]
14:14 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/GKV: Ärzte und Krankenhäuser sol [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
Arotech Announces Resignation Of CEO Stev [...]
13:54 , dpa-AFX
Protalix Reports Positive Interim Results From [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...