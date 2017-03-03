Germany's Retail Sales Growth Tops Expectations

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in January, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.





Retail sales climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a revised 0.4 percent rise in December. This was the third consecutive rise and also faster than the expected 0.7 percent.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 0.8 percent and non-food sales logged 3.5 percent growth.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.8 percent after staying flat a month ago. Sales were forecast to drop 0.1 percent.

In nominal terms, retail trade turnover dropped 0.2 percent from December, while it increased 4.5 percent from the same period of previous year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM