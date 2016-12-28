Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Public Debt Rises In Q3




28.12.16 08:34
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's public debt increased in the third quarter from the end of 2015, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.


The debt owed by the overall public budget to the non-public sector totaled EUR 2,031.4 billion at the end of the third quarter.


The debt increased by 0.4 percent or EUR 8.9 billion from December 31, 2015. Compared with the previous quarter, this was a decrease in debt of 0.3 percent or EUR 6.2 billion.


The non-public sector comprises credit institutions and the remaining domestic and non-domestic sector.


