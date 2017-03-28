Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Public Debt Falls In Q4




28.03.17
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's public debt declined in the fourth quarter, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.


The debt owed by the overall public budget to the non-public sector totaled EUR 2,006.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.


Based on provisional results, debt declined by 0.8 percent, or EUR 16.1 billion from the end of 2015. A reduction in debt was reported for all individual levels.


Compared with the previous quarter, debt decreased by 1.2 percent, or EUR 24.9 billion. The non-public sector comprises credit institutions and the remaining domestic sector and non-domestic sector.


