Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Producer Prices Rise Most Since 2011




20.03.17 08:27
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than five years in February, figures from Destatis showed Monday.


Producer prices advanced 3.1 percent in February from prior year, the fastest since December 2011, when prices gained 3.5 percent. Prices had climbed 2.4 percent in January.


Nonetheless, the annual rate was slightly slower than the 3.2 percent rise economists had forecast.


Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 0.2 percent, but slower than January's 0.7 percent increase.


Excluding energy, producer prices increased 2.2 percent from prior year and by 0.3 percent from January.


Among main industrial groups, energy prices grew 5.4 percent, though prices of the different energy carriers diverged.


Prices of intermediate goods moved up 3.3 percent and cost of non-durable consumer goods by 2.3 percent. Prices of durable consumer goods rose 1.1 percent and prices of capital goods by 0.9 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:47 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Rheinmetall AG ( [...]
09:47 , dpa-AFX
Börse Frankfurt-News: MLP ersetzt GfK im S [...]
09:47 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Fall After G20 Meeting
09:42 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Solarspezialist hep capital lanciert [...]
09:37 , dpa-AFX
Strafprozess gegen früheren Chef der Krisenb [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...