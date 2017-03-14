Erweiterte Funktionen

Germany's Inflation Accelerates As Estimated




14.03.17 08:41
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's inflation accelerated as estimated in February, final data from Destatis showed Tuesday.


The consumer price index inflation rose to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent in January. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 1.


The latest inflation figure was the highest since August 2012, when it was the same. A higher figure of 2.4 percent was seen in November 2011.


Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.6 percent in February as estimated, offsetting January's 0.6 percent decline.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, which was also the highest since August 2012. In January, the HICP inflation was 1.9 percent.


On a month-on-month basis, the HICP gained 0.7 percent in February. Both annual and monthly inflation rates matched the preliminary estimates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
