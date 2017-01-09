Germany's Industrial Production Rises Less Than Forecast

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production grew less than expected in November, figures from Destatis revealed Monday.





Industrial production climbed 0.4 percent in November from October, when it grew by revised 0.5 percent. Output was expected to grow 0.7 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, production gained 0.4 percent. Energy production decreased 0.4 percent in November, while that of construction climbed 1.5 percent.

Production of intermediate goods grew 0.9 percent and consumer goods production by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, production of capital goods showed a decline of 0.1 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

