Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Import Prices Rise Most Since 2011




29.03.17 08:32
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly six years in February, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.


Import prices climbed by more-than-expected 7.4 percent year-on-year in February, the highest rise since April 2011, when prices surged 7.6 percent.


Economists had forecast an annual growth of 7 percent. Prices had increased 6 percent in January and 3.5 percent in December.


Month-on-month, import prices rose 0.7 percent in February after climbing 0.9 percent in January, but faster than the expected 0.4 percent rise.


Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices increased 4.5 percent from prior year in February.


At the same time, export prices climbed 2.5 percent in February from the same period of previous year, faster than January's 1.8 percent increase. On a monthly basis, export prices gained 0.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:21 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Lifespot Capital AG (english)
10:16 , dpa-AFX
Einkommen steigt bei höherer Bildung
10:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: [...]
10:05 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Bundesverband der Arzneimittel-Hersteller [...]
10:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: ifo-Studie: Bildung in Deutschland [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...