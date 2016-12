Germany's Import Prices Rise For First Time Since 2012

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices increased for the first time in four years in November, Destatis reported Thursday.





Import prices grew 0.3 percent in November from prior year, which was the first increase since November 2012. Prices had decreased 0.6 percent in October and 1.8 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, import prices advanced 0.7 percent in November.

The index of import prices, excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, increased 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

At the same time, export prices gained 0.3 percent annually, following a 0.1 percent drop in October. Month-on-month, export prices climbed 0.5 percent.

