Germany's Ifo Business Confidence Improves In March




27.03.17 10:38
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment improved in March, reports said citing survey data from Ifo institute on Monday.


The business confidence index rose to 112.3 in March from 111.1 in February. Economists had forecast the indicator to fall to 110.8.


The current conditions index came in at 119.3, well above the expected score of 117.9. Likewise, the expectations index climbed to 105.7 versus the consensus of 104.3.


