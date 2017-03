Germany's Factory Orders Fall Notably In January

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined sharply in January on weak foreign and domestic demand, Destatis showed Tuesday.





Factory orders decreased 7.4 percent in January from December. Economists had forecast orders to fall moderately by 2.5 percent, reversing December's 5.2 percent increase.

Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing decreased 2.9 percent in January.

Domestic orders slid 10.5 percent and foreign orders decreased 4.9 percent in January. New orders from the euro area declined 7.8 percent and that from other countries dropped 2.9 percent.

Turnover in manufacturing climbed 3.7 percent month-on-month in January, in contrast to a revised 2.8 percent decrease in December.

