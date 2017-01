Germany's Factory Orders Decline In November

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Corrected last para

Germany's factory orders declined in November after recovering a month ago, Destatis reported Friday.





Factory orders dropped 2.5 percent in November from October, when orders grew by revised 5 percent. A similar pace of decline was last seen in November 2014. Orders were forecast to decrease 2.4 percent.

Domestic orders slid 2.8 percent and foreign orders by 2.3 percent on the previous month. New orders from the euro area slid 2.7 percent and that from other countries fell 2 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing turnover climbed 0.4 percent after staying flat in October. The October rate was revised from -0.1 percent.

