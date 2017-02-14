Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Economic Growth Improves In Q4




14.02.17 08:29
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic growth improved in the fourth quarter, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.1 percent rise seen in the third quarter. However, the rate of growth was slightly weaker than the expected 0.5 percent.


The calendar-adjusted GDP climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year, the same pace of growth as registered in the previous three months. GDP was forecast to climb 1.8 percent.


At the same time, unadjusted GDP grew at a slower pace of 1.2 percent annually after expanding 1.5 percent a quarter ago.


In 2016 as a whole, the economy expanded 1.9 percent. The statistical office thus confirmed the provisional data published in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



