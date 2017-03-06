Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Construction Growth Picks Up In February




06.03.17 10:02
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector activity expanded strongly in February following a slowdown caused by very cold weather, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.


The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.1 in February from a five-month low of 52.0 in January.


A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The latest figure signaled a strong overall rise in German construction activity, and extended the current survey-record sequence of expansion to 25 months.


Growth of construction activity was broad-based across the residential, commercial and civil engineering sectors.


The strongest growth was registered in civil engineering, which saw the second-sharpest increase in activity in nearly six years.


The construction sector was driven by a sharp expansion in new work. With new work and total activity rising strongly, construction firms purchased a greater quantity of inputs.


Employment in the sector rose for the twentieth successive month, and at a robust pace.


The rate of input price inflation eased slightly since January but was the second-fastest since May 2012. Meanwhile, sub-contractors raised their rates at one of the fastest rates over the past five-and-a-half years.


Finally, business expectations moderated from January's survey-record high but remained strong.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip! Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:55 , dpa-AFX
Rathbones : Form 8.3 - [Booker Group PLC]
11:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Grün Software AG / Digitalisierung des [...]
11:49 , dpa-AFX
Greece Q4 GDP Decline More Severe Than Es [...]
11:48 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
11:48 , dpa-AFX
Banks And Miners Weigh On FTSE 100
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...