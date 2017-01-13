Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany's Business Insolvencies Decline In October




13.01.17
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business insolvencies declined sharply in October, figures from Destatis showed Friday.


German local courts reported 1,621 business insolvencies in October. Insolvencies had decreased 18.8 percent from prior year.


With the exception of September, the number of business insolvencies reported each month was lower compared with the same month a year earlier since December 2015.


In relation to the business insolvency requests, the prospective debts owed to creditors totaled about EUR 1.5 billion in October. In the same period of last year, they came around EUR 1.3 billion.


