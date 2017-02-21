Germany Tells Parents To Destroy Dolls That Might Be Spying On Kids

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has asked parents who bought the popular My Friend Cayla doll to destroy the toy or disable its wireless connection.





The Bundesnetzagentur has banned the unauthorized wireless transmitting equipment in a children's toy and has already removed the product from the market.

"The Cayla doll has been banned in Germany," says Jochen Homann, Bundesnetzagentur President. "This is also to protect the most vulnerable in our society."

Any toy that is capable of transmitting signals and that can be used to record images or sound without detection is banned in Germany, the regulator said in a statement.

The wireless transmitting function in the toy can be used to spy on what the child says or other people's conversations. A company could also use the toy to advertise directly to the child or the parents.

US company Genesis Toys manufacturers the internet-connected doll, which is distributed in Europe by Vivid Toy Group.

