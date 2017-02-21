Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany Tells Parents To Destroy Dolls That Might Be Spying On Kids




21.02.17 20:37
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has asked parents who bought the popular My Friend Cayla doll to destroy the toy or disable its wireless connection.


The Bundesnetzagentur has banned the unauthorized wireless transmitting equipment in a children's toy and has already removed the product from the market.


"The Cayla doll has been banned in Germany," says Jochen Homann, Bundesnetzagentur President. "This is also to protect the most vulnerable in our society."


Any toy that is capable of transmitting signals and that can be used to record images or sound without detection is banned in Germany, the regulator said in a statement.


The wireless transmitting function in the toy can be used to spy on what the child says or other people's conversations. A company could also use the toy to advertise directly to the child or the parents.


US company Genesis Toys manufacturers the internet-connected doll, which is distributed in Europe by Vivid Toy Group.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:05 , dpa-AFX
Uber Looking Into Sex Abuse Claims
21:40 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Choppy [...]
21:40 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Diebold Nixdorf, In [...]
21:10 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Nudges Near $55 On OPEC Complia [...]
20:37 , dpa-AFX
Germany Tells Parents To Destroy Dolls That [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...