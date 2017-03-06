Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany Q4 Wholesale Trade Turnover Rises




06.03.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale trade turnover increased in the three months ended December, data from Destatis showed Monday.


In real terms, turnover in wholesale trade rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. In nominal terms, it was 1.3 percent higher than last year.


In the whole year 2016, wholesale trade turnover remained unchanged as compared to the preceding year. Similarly, the turnover showed no variations in December from a year ago


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip! Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:17 , dpa-AFX
Pound Falls Against Majors
10:15 , dpa-AFX
Rathbone Brothers Plc : Directorate change
10:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: group com [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
Germany's Construction Growth Picks Up In F [...]
10:02 , dpa-AFX
Asian Shares Rise Despite Fed Caution, Geopo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...