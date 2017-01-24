Erweiterte Funktionen


Germany Private Sector Growth Eases To 4-Month Low




24.01.17 10:50
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's private sector growth slowed to a 4-month low in January despite strong expansion in manufacturing, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed Tuesday.


The composite output index fell to 54.7 in January from 55.2 in December. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index also dropped to a 4-month low of 53.2 in January from 54.3 in December. Meanwhile, it was forecast to climb to 54.5.


On the other hand, the manufacturing PMI climbed to a 36-month high of 56.5 in January from 55.6 in December. In contrast, economists had expected the index to fall to 55.4.


Higher private sector output seen in January on solid increase in new business. Nonetheless, volumes of outstanding business rose only marginally.


The rate of job creation across the private sector was the second-quickest since September 2011.


On the price front, input prices rose at the sharpest pace in over five-and-a-half years, led by a particularly steep rise in manufacturers' costs. At the same time, the rate of charge inflation eased slightly.


"Looking ahead, German companies are increasingly optimistic. Both manufacturers and service providers anticipate healthy growth in 2017. IHS Markit expects economic growth to hold steady at 1.9% this year, matching the first official estimate of growth for 2016," Philip Leake, economist at IHS Markit said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Private Sector Growth Robust In Jan [...]
11:14 , dpa-AFX
UK Govt Loses 'Brexit' Appeal; SC Rules Par [...]
11:13 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
11:07 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Bramm [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...