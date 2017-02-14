German ZEW Economic Sentiment Weakens More Than Expected

Erweiterte Funktionen


14.02.17 11:38
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic sentiment deteriorated more-than-expected in February, as expectations were dampened by the recent weak economic data and political uncertainty, survey data from the Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.


The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany declined to 10.4 from 16.6 in January, the Mannheim-based ZEW said. Economists had expected a modest fall to 15.


The current conditions index of the survey dropped to 76.4 from 77.3. Economists had forecast a reading of 77.


"The downturn in expectations is likely to be the result of the recently published unfavorable figures for industrial production, retail sales and exports," ZEW President Achim Wambach said.


"Political uncertainty regarding Brexit, the future US economic policy as well as the considerable number of upcoming elections in Europe further depresses expectations. Nevertheless, the economic environment in Germany has not significantly worsened."


The economic sentiment index for euro area shed 6.1 points to reach 17.1 points. In contrast, the indicator for the current economic situation in the eurozone climbed 3.2 points to a level of 2.8 points in February, reaching positive territory again for the first time since July 2011.


