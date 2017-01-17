Erweiterte Funktionen


German ZEW Economic Sentiment Climbs To 7-month High, Below Forecast




17.01.17 11:40
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic sentiment improved to its highest level in seven months in January, yet the score was less-than-expected, survey data from the Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.


The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to 16.6 from 13.8 in December, the Mannheim-based think tank said. Economists had forecast a score of 18.4.


The latest reading was the highest since June, when it was 19.2.


The current conditions index of the survey climbed to 77.3 from 63.5 in the previous month. This score was above economists' consensus for 65.


The reading was the highest since July 2011, when it was 90.6.


"The slight increase of the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment is mainly due the improved economic situation across European countries, ZEW President Achim Wambach said.


The fairly good preliminary figures recorded for the development of the German GDP last year, as well as for the industrial production of the eurozone in November 2016, came as a surprise to many, the ZEW chief noted.


"This improvement in expectations can thus also be seen as a leap of faith for 2017," Wambach added.


The economic sentiment index for Eurozone added 5.1 points to reach 23.2 level. The current conditions index rose 7.9 points to touch -0.4 in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



