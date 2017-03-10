Erweiterte Funktionen
German Wholesale Prices Rise Most Since 2011
10.03.17 08:48
dpa-AFX
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in February, data from Destatis showed Friday.
Wholesale prices advanced 5 percent in February from prior year, following a 4 percent increase in January.
This was the fifth consecutive rise in prices. A similar faster growth was last registered in August 2011.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.5 percent in February versus a 0.8 percent rise in January.
