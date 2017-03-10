German Wholesale Prices Rise Most Since 2011

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.03.17 08:48
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in February, data from Destatis showed Friday.


Wholesale prices advanced 5 percent in February from prior year, following a 4 percent increase in January.


This was the fifth consecutive rise in prices. A similar faster growth was last registered in August 2011.


On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.5 percent in February versus a 0.8 percent rise in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



