German Unemployment Declines More Than Forecast

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in December, reports said citing the Federal Labor Agency on Tuesday.





The number of people out of work plunged 17,000 in December from November, much larger than the expected fall of 5,000.

At the same time, the jobless rate held steady at 6 percent as expected in December.

