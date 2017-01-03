Erweiterte Funktionen
German Unemployment Declines More Than Forecast
03.01.17 10:29
dpa-AFX
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in December, reports said citing the Federal Labor Agency on Tuesday.
The number of people out of work plunged 17,000 in December from November, much larger than the expected fall of 5,000.
At the same time, the jobless rate held steady at 6 percent as expected in December.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:17 , dpa-AFXBonns OB fordert in Bonn-Berlin-Debatte klare [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present at Upcom [...]
14:14 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP/GKV: Ärzte und Krankenhäuser sol [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFXArotech Announces Resignation Of CEO Stev [...]
13:54 , dpa-AFXProtalix Reports Positive Interim Results From [...]