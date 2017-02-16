German Q4 Employment Growth Weakest Since 2013

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's employment grew at the weakest pace in three years during the fourth quarter of 2016, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.





The number of employed rose by 0.6 percent year-on-year after 0.8 percent growth in the third quarter. The pace slowed for a third consecutive quarter.

The latest growth was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2013, when employment rose 0.5 percent.

The number of employed totaled about 43.7 million in the final three months of 2016 versus 43.6 million in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the increase was by 99,000 persons or 0.2 percent. After seasonal adjustment, the employment increased by 50,000 persons or 0.1 percent on the previous quarter.

Employment growth in the final quarter of 2016 was led mainly by the services sector, the agency said.

