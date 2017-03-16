German Prosecutors Raid Volkswagen, Audi Offices In Diesel Probe

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Volkswagen Vz":

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German prosecutors raided the headquarters of Volkswagen and Audi on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the diesel emissions-cheating scandal, reports said.





Volkswagen spokesman reportedly said that prosecutors were searching offices at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, while luxury carmaker Audi's offices in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm were also raided.

The raids were part of a criminal investigation against Volkswagen over its use of software to cheat diesel emissions tests in the U.S. Investigators are checking whether Audi engineers and executives were involved in Volkswagen's cheating as Audi reportedly designed and manufactured some of the engines that were manipulated.

Audi spokesman said in a statement, "We are cooperating fully with officials because we have great interest in clearing up the matter."

Volkswagen had issued a global recall of all vehicles affected by the diesel manipulation. The company pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the U.S, and in recent months agreed to pay fines, penalties and consumer compensation reaching around $25 billion.

