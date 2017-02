German November Business Insolvencies Down 10.8%

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Business insolvencies at German local courts in November declined 10.8 percent from a year ago, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.





The number of business insolvencies totaled 1,677 in November.

German business insolvencies have declined year-on-year in every month, except September 2016, since December 2015, the agency said.

The prospective debts owed to creditors amounted to just under EUR 1.2 billion in November.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

