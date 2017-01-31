Erweiterte Funktionen


German Jobless Rate Declines In January




31.01.17 10:29
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate declined in January, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Tuesday.


The jobless rate fell to 5.9 percent in January from 6 percent in December. The rate was expected remain unchanged at 6 percent.


The number of people out of work decreased 26,000 from December compared to an expected fall of 5,000.


Data published earlier in the day by Destatis showed that the ILO jobless rate held steady at 3.9 percent in December.


