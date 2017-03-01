Erweiterte Funktionen
German Jobless Claims Fall More Than Forecast
01.03.17 11:25
dpa-AFX
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless claims declined more than expected in February, reports said citing data from the Federal Labor Agency.
The number of people out of work decreased by 14,000 from January, compared to the expected fall of 10,000.
The jobless rate held steady at a record low 5.9 percent in February. The rate came in line with expectations.
