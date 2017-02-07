Erweiterte Funktionen


German Industrial Production Declines Unexpectedly




07.02.17 08:27
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in December, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.


Industrial output fell 3 percent in December from November, when it grew by revised 0.5 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise for December.


Excluding energy and construction, industrial output slid 3.4 percent in December. Energy production declined 0.9 percent and construction output fell 1.7 percent.


Production of capital goods and consumer goods decreased 5.4 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. Likewise, intermediate goods production fell 1.1 percent.


