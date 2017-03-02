Erweiterte Funktionen

German Import Price Inflation Highest Since 2011




02.03.17 08:35
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation rose to a near six-year high in January, data published by Destatis showed Thursday.


Import prices advanced 6 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 3.5 percent increase registered in December and the expected growth of 5.5 percent.


This was the highest annual growth since May 2011, when prices grew 6.3 percent.



The index of import prices, excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, grew 3.0 percent compared with the same period of prior year.


Month-on-month, import prices climbed 0.9 percent versus 1.9 percent in December. Prices were forecast to grow moderately by 0.5 percent.


At the same time, export price inflation accelerated to 1.8 percent from 1.1 percent in December. On month, export prices climbed 0.6 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



