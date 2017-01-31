Erweiterte Funktionen


German ILO Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 3.9% In December




31.01.17 09:10
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in December though the number of those without jobs declined, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate, based on ILO norms, was 3.9 percent, unchanged from November. The number of unemployed fell by 1.8 percent, or roughly 27,000 persons month-on-month to 1.68 million. The yearly decline in the figure was 10.6 percent.


Employment grew 0.2 percent month-on-month and 3.3 percent year-on-year to 41.79 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Indische IT-Aktien fallen nach Bericht über US [...]
14:06 , dpa-AFX
Zimmer Biomet Issues 2017 Sales & Earnings [...]
14:04 , dpa-AFX
United Parcel Service Q4 Earnings Rise 1%
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: LEGO GmbH / LEGO GmbH zieht positi [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
Waddell & Reed Financial Investment Earnings [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...