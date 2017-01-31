Erweiterte Funktionen
German ILO Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 3.9% In December
31.01.17 09:10
dpa-AFX
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in December though the number of those without jobs declined, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate, based on ILO norms, was 3.9 percent, unchanged from November. The number of unemployed fell by 1.8 percent, or roughly 27,000 persons month-on-month to 1.68 million. The yearly decline in the figure was 10.6 percent.
Employment grew 0.2 percent month-on-month and 3.3 percent year-on-year to 41.79 million.
