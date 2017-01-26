German GfK Consumer Sentiment Set To Improve In February

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer confidence is set to strengthen in February, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Thursday.





The forward-looking consumer sentiment rose more-than-expected to 10.2 in February from 9.9 in January. The score was forecast to rise to 10.0.

Both economic and income expectations as well as propensity to buy strengthened in January.

Economic expectation climbed for the fourth time in a row to their highest point in one and a half years. The index gained 5.2 points to reach 21.6 points.

As a result of better income prospects, propensity to buy grew significantly in January. The income expectation index climbed 2.7 points to 58.3. The slight upward trend continued in January.

At the same time, the propensity to buy logged a notable growth in January after posting a moderate fall in December. The indicator moved up 9.6 points to 57.6 in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM