German Factory Orders Growth Fastest Since Mid 2014

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in December, provisional data from Destatis showed Monday.





Factory orders climbed 5.2 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to a revised 3.6 percent fall seen in November.

The monthly growth was the fastest since July 2014, when the rate was 6.6 percent and also faster than the expected 0.5 percent increase.

New orders without major orders in manufacturing increased 0.4 percent in December. Domestic orders advanced 6.7 percent and foreign orders climbed 3.9 percent.

New orders from the euro area gained 10 percent on the previous month, while new orders from other countries remained unchanged compared to November 2016.

Data also showed that manufacturing turnover decreased 2.9 percent from November, when it grew by revised 0.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

